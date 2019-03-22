Business 

US jobless claims fall; factory activity rebounds in March

Oman Observer

WASHINGTON: The number of Americans filing applications for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, pointing to still strong labour market conditions, though the pace of job growth has slowed after last year’s robust gains.
Other data on Thursday showed a measure of factory activity in the mid-Atlantic region rebounding sharply this month after falling into negative territory in February for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years.
But manufacturers were less upbeat about business conditions and capital spending over the next six months, supporting the view that the manufacturing sector is slowing in line with softening economic growth. The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday and its policymakers abandoned projections for further rate increases this year, noting that “growth of economic activity has slowed from its solid rate in the fourth-quarter.” — Reuters

You May Also Like

Fear of no-deal Brexit triggers Irish gold rush

Oman Observer Comments Off on Fear of no-deal Brexit triggers Irish gold rush

Alibaba revenue grows at weakest pace in 3 years

Oman Observer Comments Off on Alibaba revenue grows at weakest pace in 3 years

Badr Al Samaa wins Oman’s Most Trusted Brand award

Oman Observer Comments Off on Badr Al Samaa wins Oman’s Most Trusted Brand award