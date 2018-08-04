US job growth slows in July, jobless rate drops

WASHINGTON: US job growth slowed more than expected in July as employment in the transportation and utilities sectors fell, but a drop in the unemployment rate suggested that labour market conditions continued to tighten.

With manufacturing payrolls increasing by the most in seven months, the moderation in hiring reported by the Labor Department on Friday likely does not reflect the rising trade tensions between the United States and other nations including China.

“While the ongoing trade dispute may discourage businesses to invest and hire down the road, today’s jobs report suggests the jobs market is not yet collateral damage,” said Beth Ann Bovino, chief US economist at S&P Global Ratings in New York.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 157,000 jobs last month, still more than the roughly 120,000 jobs per month needed to keep up with growth in the working-age population. The economy created 59,000 more jobs in May and June than previously reported.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls increasing by 190,000 jobs last month. The unemployment rate fell one-tenth of a percentage point to 3.9 per cent, even as more people entered the labour force.

A broader measure of unemployment, which includes people who want to work but have given up searching and those working part-time because they cannot find full-time employment, dropped three tenths of a percentage point to 7.5 per cent, the lowest level since March 2001.

Wage growth remained moderate, with average hourly earnings increasing seven cents, or 0.3 per cent, after a gain of 0.1 per cent in June. The annual increase in wages was unchanged at 2.7 per cent in July.

Manufacturing payrolls rose by 37,000 jobs in July after increasing by 33,000 in June. Construction companies hired 19,000 more workers after increasing payrolls by 13,000 jobs in June. Retail payrolls rebounded by 7,100 jobs last month after losing 20,200 in June.

Education and health services added 22,000 jobs last month, the fewest since October 2017, after boosting payrolls by 69,000 jobs in June. July’s slowdown in hiring reflected a loss of 10,800 education services jobs.

Transportation payrolls dropped by 1,300 jobs last month, with transit and ground passenger transportation employment declining by 14,800 jobs. Utilities employment fell for a third straight month and the finance and insurance industry shed 9,400 jobs last month.

Government employment fell by 13,000 jobs in July.

“The data tells us a story of two labour markets, significant labour shortages for blue-collar workers versus moderate tightness in white-collar jobs,” said Gad Levanon, chief North America economist at the Conference Board. — Reuters

Related