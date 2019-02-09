Business 

US govt sues Lockheed for false claims

Oman Observer

WASHINGTON: The United States has sued Lockheed Martin Corp, Lockheed Martin Services Inc and Mission Support Alliance LLC, as well as a Lockheed executive for alleged false claims and kickbacks on a multi-billion dollar contract to clean up a nuclear site, the Justice Department said on Friday. The complaint alleges Lockheed paid more than $1 million to Mission Support Alliance executives in order to win a $232 million subcontract for providing management and technology support at the Hanford, Washington site from 2010 through the middle of 2016 at inflated rates. A Lockheed Martin spokeswoman denied the allegations, saying the company “rejects the suggestion that the corporation or its executives engaged in any wrongdoing. — Reuters

