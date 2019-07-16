US firm wins contract for Sohar LNG bunkering project

Leading US-based engineering and technology firm McDermott International Inc has announced that it has been awarded a sizeable contract by Total Oman E&P Development BV in partnership with Oman Oil & Orpic Group to provide front-end engineering design (FEED) services for the Sohar LNG Bunkering Project in Oman. This project is intended to establish Oman as a regional LNG bunkering hub capable of supplying LNG as a fuel to marine vessels.

The scope of work during the FEED phase includes fully defining the onshore mid-scale LNG facilities and preparing a competitive tender for the engineering, procurement, supply, construction and commissioning phase. The global LNG bunkering market is entering a rapid growth period driven largely by the International Maritime Organization’s legislation to significantly limit sulphur emissions. “This award is a reflection of McDermott’s 60-year history of delivering innovative LNG solutions worldwide, beginning with our tank storage solutions in the 1950s, to our liquefaction capabilities today,” said Linh Austin, Senior Vice President, Middle East and North Africa.

McDermott is a fully integrated provider of technology, engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. McDermott designs and build end-to-end infrastructure and technology solutions to transport and transform oil and gas into the products the world needs today.

