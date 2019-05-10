US escalates trade war amid talks, China says will hit back

WASHINGTON/BEIJING: The United States escalated a tariff war with China on Friday by hiking levies to 25 per cent for $200 billion worth of Chinese goods in the midst of last-ditch talks to rescue a trade deal.

But even as Beijing threatened retaliation, negotiators in Washington agreed to stay at the table for a second day, keeping alive hopes of an eventual agreement.

US President Donald Trump, who has adopted protectionist policies as part of his “America First” agenda, issued orders for the tariff increase, saying China had “broke the deal” by reneging on commitments made during months of negotiations.

Trump also said he would start the “paperwork” on Friday for 25 per cent duties on another $325 billion in Chinese imports. In Beijing, China’s Commerce Ministry said it “deeply regrets” the US decision, adding that it would take necessary countermeasures, without elaborating.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin talked for 90 minutes on Thursday and were expected to resume efforts on Friday to rescue a deal that could end a 10-month trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

The Commerce Ministry said negotiations were continuing, and that it “hopes the United States can meet China halfway, make joint efforts, and resolve the issue through cooperation and consultation”.

With negotiations in progress and no action from the Trump administration to reverse the increase, US Customs and Border Protection imposed the new 25 per cent duty on more than 5,700 categories of products leaving China after 12:01 am EDT (0401 GMT) on Friday.

The Office of the US Trade Representative separately said seaborne cargoes shipped from China before midnight were not subject to the new tax as long as they arrive in the United States prior to June 1. Those cargoes will be charged the original 10 per cent rate.

The grace period was not applied to three previous rounds of tariffs imposed last year on Chinese goods, which had much longer notice periods of at least three weeks before the duties took effect.

“This delay might create an unofficial window during which the US and China can continue to negotiate,” investment bank Goldman Sachs wrote in a note, adding that it was a “somewhat positive sign” that talks were continuing. Trump gave US importers less than five days notice about his decision to increase the rate on the $200 billion category of goods to 25 per cent, which now matches the rate on a prior $50 billion category of Chinese machinery and technology goods. — Reuters

