Jim Mattis, US Secretary of Defence, and his accompanying delegation left Oman on Tuesday after an official visit. He was seen off at the Al Seeb Air Base by Brigadier Saleh bin Ahmed al Hinai, Head of the Military Protocols and Public Relations at COSAF, the Military Attache at the Sultanate’s Embassy in Washington and the Military Attache at the US Embassy in Muscat.

— ONA

Share on: WhatsApp