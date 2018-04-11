US companies found ways to avoid taxes before tax bill

WASHINGTON: Fifteen US corporations including online retailer Amazon.com Inc, power company Duke Energy Corp and insurer Prudential Financial Inc avoided US tax on nearly $25 billion in combined profits last year, a tax watchdog group said on Tuesday.

A report by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, or ITEP, said data showed how profitable Fortune 500 companies have routinely lowered their tax bills long before the Republican tax overhaul signed into law by President Donald Trump in December.

The 15 corporations had profits of $24.5 billion in 2017 but managed to obtain nearly $1.4 billion in rebates from the US Treasury for a combined tax rate of minus 5.6 per cent, according to the ITEP report, which examined corporate income tax disclosures.

The nonpartisan group said the new US tax regime, which slashed the corporate income tax rate from 35 per cent to 21 per cent beginning in January, will likely allow corporations avoid even more tax.

ITEP said while “disclosures made by these companies are too vague to allow a complete diagnosis of how they are avoiding income taxes” they used a variety of tax breaks to cut their tax bills.

Amazon received a $137 million federal rebate on $5.4 billion in US profits, resulting an effective tax rate of negative 2.5 per cent, by using a tax break that allows companies to write off the value of executive stock options, according to ITEP.

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Duke Energy obtained a $247 million rebate on $4.2 billion in US profits by using accelerated depreciation on capital investments and renewable energy production tax credits to lower its federal tax rate to a minus 5.9 per cent, the report said.

Officials at Amazon.com were not immediately available for comment. A spokesman for Duke Energy called the report “deeply flawed and misleading.”

The bonus depreciation tax policy was introduced during the recession “to encourage companies to invest and create jobs to spur economic growth,” spokesman Neil Nissan said in a statement. — Reuters

Like this: Like Loading...