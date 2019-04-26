US adds another China e-commerce site to ‘notorious’ IP blacklist

NEW YORK: The United States on Thursday added China’s third-largest e-commerce platform to its list of “notorious markets” for violations of intellectual property rights and kept China on its priority watch list for piracy and counterfeiting concerns.

The US Trade Representative’s Office placed Pinduoduo.com, which USTR described as third largest by number of users, on its blacklist of commercial marketplaces that fail to curb the sale of counterfeit products. It also kept Alibaba Group’s taobao.com, China’s largest e-commerce platform, on the list.

USTR’s annual review of trading partners’ protection of intellectual properties rights and so-called “notorious markets” comes as the United States and China are embroiled in negotiations to end a tit-for-tat tariff battle that has roiled supply chains and cost both countries billions of dollars. The two countries are due to resume talks in Beijing next week.

China’s inclusion on the list “reflects the urgent need to remediate a range of intellectual property-related concerns,” a USTR official told reporters on a call to discuss the report.

He noted longstanding concerns that have been voiced by the Trump administration in the trade talks, including “coercive” technology transfer requirements, widespread copyright infringement and “rampant” piracy and counterfeiting.

Of Pinduoduo.com, USTR said in the report: “Many of (the site’s) price-conscious shoppers are reportedly aware of the proliferation of counterfeit products on pinduoduo.com but are nevertheless attracted to the low-priced goods on the platform.”

In response to the report, a Pinduoduo spokeswoman called counterfeit goods “an industry-wide problem” and said it would work with trade associations, brand rights holders and regulators to help clean up its site. — Reuters

