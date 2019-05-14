Urban planning panel reviews 79 issues

MUSCAT: The technical committee of the urban planning reviewed on Tuesday in its 12th meeting held at the Ministry of Housing 79 issues in the Governorate of South Al Batinah. The meeting was chaired by Dr Mohammed bin Ali al Mutawa, Director General of Urban Planning and Surveying at the Ministry of Housing. During the meeting, 79 topics were reviewed in the Governorate of South Al Batinah, most importantly 38 private investment projects, and 26 housing and integrated housing projects. The meeting also witnessed presentations about a range of projects in the governorate. — ONA

