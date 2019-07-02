Update your data for electronic census

Muscat, June 2 – The E-Census of Population, Housing and Establishments 2020 urged citizens and the residents to update their data with the concerned agencies as well as update the current residence addresses. Officials at the National Centre for Statistics and Information organised a press meet to discuss the details of the national campaign to update the data in Muscat on Tuesday.

“Your data is your identity”, aims to define the role of individuals and institutions in creating national databases that provides decision makers with timely and accurate information. Dr Khalifa al Barwani, Executive Director of the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), said that the data represented an important pillar for progress and growth because of the importance of spatial information in our time to serve all individuals and institutions to contribute to the best services.

“The electronic census project 2020 is different from the previous censuses, since it depends on the implementation of electronic administrative records of various governmental and private bodies. It doesn’t involve any field visits this time, compared to the previous three census implemented.”

The role of the campaign is to spread the culture of updating the data and ensuring its accuracy and comprehensiveness until the time of publishing the results of the electronic census in 2020.

During the briefing, Al Barwani said that the campaign activities have began and a number of awareness messages have been published that call upon people to update their data. Tenants and landlords are advised to present the electricity bills in order to update their current residence address.

Furthermore, the campaign encourages people to request for civil status certificates without delay. These documents include birth and death certificates. People are also required to update their marital status as well.

“People are required to update their electricity accounts through Nama group in order to link the account with the current tenant or landlord. This can be done through various platforms, which will be announced through the media by Nama group,” said Al Barwani.

Omar al Ismaili, Director-General of E-Census 2020, delivered a presentation on the required data for update that includes family information, disability, qualification, municipal licenses, lease agreements and activity location code.

Al Ismaili emphasised on the importance of the campaign and called upon people to update their data. This will help in the data-matching phase and ensuring its accuracy and comprehensiveness. Hence, it will contribute to the establishment of an integrated and linked database to serve the Sultanate’s socio-economic development plans.

