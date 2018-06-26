Update data to get fuel subsidy, citizens told

MUSCAT, June 26 – The National Support System has alerted Omani citizens to update the registration data in the system every three months from the date of registration. “This is being done to facilitate continued use of the fuel subsidy support to eligible people,” the system management said in a statement. According to a recent decision taken by the Council of Ministers, Omani citizens above the age of 18 and earning RO 950 per month are eligible for subsidy support.

The new decision by the Council will be effective from August 1. Those meeting the subsidy requirements may register at www.nss.gov.om

“If the citizen receives a text message from the National Support System confirming his data, we advise him to update it by Thursday (June 28) to ensure the benefit of support,” it announced on its Twitter handle. The subsidy system, which started in January, is a part of a government social security safety net plan for citizens adversely affected by the removal of fuel subsidies.

It is applicable to all Omani citizens who are above 18 years of age and owning a vehicle or a boat. There are 346,083 Omanis working in the private and government sectors, of which 239,107 earn less than RO 900, which means 69 per cent of all workers will be able to benefit from the subsidy system. According to the National Centre for Statistics and Information, 50 per cent of Omanis working in the government sector earn less than RO 950.

SAMUEL KUTTY