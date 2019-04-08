Unstable weather likely over weekend

MUSCAT, april 8 – The social media is abuzz with weather charts and analyses predicting unstable weather to be experienced in the Gulf region and parts of the Sultanate.

However, the Oman Met Office said: “We must wait for another 24 hours for confirmed details.”

The local social media accounts have been analysing the mid-term indicators and the expectation is the development of low pressure in the region that could bring in rains “by end of this week or early next week.”

Musandam received rain on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Met Office of Public Authority of Civil Aviation, said mainly clear skies have been reported over most of the Sultanate with advection of high and medium clouds and chances of isolated rain over Musandam and North Al Batinah Governorates. Chances of late night to early morning low level clouds or fog patches are expected over the coasts of Governorate of Al Wusta. There are chances of isolated rain over Al Hajar Mountains on Tuesday.

Over most of the Sultanate, wind condition for the time being is reported to be southerly to southwesterly, light to moderate, occasionally fresh, becoming northeasterly light to moderate over Oman Sea coasts during day.

The sea is expected to be moderate along coasts of the Arabian Sea with maximum wave height of 2.0 metres and slight along the rest of the coasts with maximum wave height of 1 metre.

Citizens in parts of Oman had already been offering prayers of Salat Al Istisqa — prayers intended for rain usually performed to overcome rains.

