Unsafe cheese seized

SUR: The authorities in Jaalan Bani Bu Ali raided a store and seized large quantities of cheese boxes that were stored in unhealthy conditions. Around 2,250 boxes (359 grams each) were destroyed with appropriate measures initiated against the defendants.

The Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources (MRMWR) in South Al Sharqiyah praised the citizen for providing the information at the right time and urged everyone to cooperate in reporting any violations by shops and commercial establishments that may affect the health safety of both the citizens and residents.

