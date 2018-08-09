Local 

Unsafe cheese seized

Oman Observer

SUR: The authorities in Jaalan Bani Bu Ali raided a store and seized large quantities of cheese boxes that were stored in unhealthy conditions. Around 2,250 boxes (359 grams each) were destroyed with appropriate measures initiated against the defendants.
The Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources (MRMWR) in South Al Sharqiyah praised the citizen for providing the information at the right time and urged everyone to cooperate in reporting any violations by shops and commercial establishments that may affect the health safety of both the citizens and residents.

You May Also Like

Expect more rain in areas around Hajar mountains

Oman Observer Comments Off on Expect more rain in areas around Hajar mountains

Oman Met predicts low visibility over coastal areas tonight

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman Met predicts low visibility over coastal areas tonight

First phase of ‘Stem Oman’ launched in six public schools

Oman Observer Comments Off on First phase of ‘Stem Oman’ launched in six public schools