University of Denver eyes student exchange with SQU

MUSCAT: Gary Grappo, Distinguished Fellow, Center for Middle East Studies at the Korbel School for International Studies (SIS) of University of Denver visited Sultan Qaboos University on Tuesday to explore the potential of student exchange between the two institutions. At SQU, Gary Grappo was received by Dr Ali bin Saud Al Bimani, the Vice Chancellor and Her Highness Sayyida Dr Mona bint Fahd al Said, Assistant Vice Chancellor and other officials. Grappo said that his School is keen to send its graduate students specialised in National Security Affairs and Foreign Policy to Oman to give them an opportunity to learn more about the country, its culture, tradition and foreign relations.

“Our students have great deal of interest to learn more about this beautiful Middle East country and its unique history. This would also help to learn about possible research opportunities in future”, he said.

The Josef Korbel SIS is one of the world’s leading schools for the study of international relations. The Center for Middle East Studies at the Josef Korbel School is dedicated to promoting and strengthening the study and understanding of the societies, political systems, and international relations of the Middle East and broader Islamic world.

