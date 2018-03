MUSCAT: The International Consultancy Committee for University City Project (Oman University and Science and Technology City) on Tuesday held its 4th meeting this year under the chairmanship of Dr Rawya bint Saud al Busaidy, Minister of Higher Education, member of the Higher Committee and Chairperson of the Executive Committee for Oman University project.

The meeting included a detailed presentation by HOK, the master plan design consultant for the University City project on the progress made in the project with relation to the master plan and the proposed stages for implementation in line with the planned academic, executive and research strategies and plan for the University City.

The meeting also discussed the stages of work for the academic plans, the scope of work, the investment strategy, the potential investment opportunities for the University City, the developments in the programmes for leader preparation programme, the number of students on scholarships, the countries they are studying at and the quality of such universities especially the trend to send students for study at the best universities in the world. It should be noted that the International Consultancy Committee for Oman University project includes university principals and international experts in administrative, academic and research fields from US, UK, Europe and Asia.

— ONA

