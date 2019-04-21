United thrashed by Everton in fresh blow to top four hopes

Liverpool: Manchester United’s hopes of Champions League football next season suffered another huge blow as Everton romped to a 4-0 win at Goodison Park on Sunday. A sixth defeat in eight games in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men means they remain two points adrift of the top four in sixth. Everton, chasing seventh, which could provide a route into next season’s Europa League, made a flying start as Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson struck inside the first 28 minutes.

Lucas Digne’s sweet strike and Theo Walcott’s goal completed Everton’s biggest win over United since 1984.

United could easily fall five points off the Champions League places should Arsenal beat Crystal Palace at home later on Sunday and Chelsea win when they host Burnley on Monday.

Solskjaer’s task in turning United’s fortunes around does not get any easier as title-chasing Manchester City visit Old Trafford on Wednesday.

PSG win Ligue 1 title

Paris Saint-Germain won the French Ligue 1 title for a sixth time in seven seasons on Sunday after second-placed Lille could only draw 0-0 at Toulouse.

Qatar-backed PSG are now 16 points ahead of Lille who have five games to play after a campaign which saw them only lose on three occasions in another dominant league campaign.

However, in a disappointing European run, Thomas Tuchel’s men failed to reach the later stages of the Champions League losing to Manchester United in the last 16.

PSG now have eight French championships since their maiden victory in 1986 although they squandered three earlier chances to secure this season’s trophy by failing to beat Strasbourg, rivals Lille and Nantes in the space of 10 days. Tuchel, in his first year as boss, has complained about not having enough players as the world’s most expensive footballer Neymar, Argentinian Angel di Maria and defender Marquinhos have missed large parts of the season through injuries. — AFP

