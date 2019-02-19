Unified Health Insurance Project reviews preparatory works

Muscat- The team responsible for the Health Insurance project (Dhamani) has reviewed the preparatory works prior to the implementation of this project this year, under the chair of Ahmed Ali Al Maamari, OCCI vice-president for the insurance sector.

Representatives from all stakeholders responsible for the implementation of the scheme such as the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Manpower, Oman Chamber and Commerce and Industry (OCCI), Oman Insurance Association and the Public Authority for Social Security participated in the meeting.

Al Maamari appreciated the positive response of all the concerned parties and explained that several targets were achieved in 2018 such as the regulatory and legislative frameworks of health insurance. He further emphasized on the close coordination among the concerned entities to achieve mutual goals.

Additionally, the meeting reviewed a number of clauses of the unified health insurance policy. The scheme contains the basic coverage and optional benefits of health insurance for the private sector employees, both Omanis and expatriates. It also states the timeline for implementing different phases of the scheme and the electronic link between insurers, health service providers and third-party administrators.

The collaboration of the Royal Oman Police, Ministry of Tourism and Ministry of Finance to implement the scheme for visitors was also discussed during the meeting. This was followed by going through updates of the meeting held with representatives of State Council and Majlis A Shura besides the meeting with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This meeting is an outcome of the joint work of entities concerned with the implementation of the health insurance scheme.

The Council of Ministers assigned CMA to develop a regulatory framework to execute the project.

The venture aims to provide basic health care for employees of the private sector and visitors of the Sultanate, thereby reducing costs incurred by the government health institutions.