Unesco meeting to enhance Silk Road group ties

Muscat, Oct 29 – Dr Madeeha bint Ahmed al Shaibaniyah, Minister of Education, Chairperson of Oman National Commission for Education, Culture and Science, inaugurated the three-day meeting of Unesco Silk Roads Online Platform International Network at the National Museum in Muscat on Tuesday. The meeting, organised by the Ministry of Heritage and Culture, held for the first time at an Arab country, aims at highlighting the effective role of the Silk Road Online Platform. It also aims at enhancing the relationship between the Sultanate and Unesco as the Sultanate is the focal point at the maritime routes.

The main objective of this meeting is to discuss the implementation of the 2016-2018 Action Plan of the International Network that was adopted during the second meeting of the Network in Valencia in June 2016 when the Sultanate was elected as one of the four deputies for the Chairman of the International Network. Hassan bin Mohammed al Lawati, Adviser at the Ministry of Heritage and Culture, delivered a speech during which he pointed out that the Sultanate’s hosting of this meeting comes in a bid to enhance the existing relations with Unesco. He added that there are 40 states on the historic Silk Road and that all of them are witnessing the effects of this ancient legacy on their culture, traditions and customs.

“Organising this meeting embodies the wise directives of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos about the importance of enhancing dialogue, friendship and cooperation among cultures,” Al Lawati said. Anna Paolini, Director, Unesco Regional Office in Doha, delivered a speech pointing out that there are many chances for cooperation among peoples, nations and cultures amidst globalisation.

She added that the second stage of the project started in 2013 by launching the Silk Roads Online Platform for Dialogue, Diversity and Development and to maintain this initiative, Unesco developed Silk Roads Online Platform International Network.

An exhibition of Chinese silk, porcelain and tea, was also opened in National Museum as part of the meeting with China as the guest of honour.

A conference entitled, “Contributions of the Maritime Silk Roads to the Development of a Shared Cultural Heritage”, will also take place on Tuesday.

“Youth Eyes on the Silk Roads,” a travelling photo exhibition, was also opened at National Museum as part of the meeting. It showcases 57 images which best represent the spirit of the competition, including the winners from each category.

The opening session was attended by a number of ministers, under-secretaries, officials and Dr Samira bint Mohammed al Moosa, Sultanate’s Permanent Delegate to the

Unesco.

