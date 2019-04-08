Undersecretaries of GCC Youth and Sports Ministries meet today

MUSCAT, April 8 – The Under-Secretaries of Ministries of Sports Affairs and Youth in the GCC will convene their 35th meeting in Muscat on Tuesday. The meeting will discuss strengthening the efforts of the ministries to promote youth activities in the GCC countries. The discussion will include joint cooperation with Morocco and Jordan as well. It will also discuss the recommendations and plans of technical committees. The outcomes of the meetings and recommendations will be raised to the high level meetings that will be held on Wednesday at the 32nd meeting of His Highness and ministers of Youth and Sports in the GCC in presence of Shaikh Sad bin Mohammed al Saadi, Minister of Sports Affairs.

On the other side, Rashad al Hinai, the Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Sports Affairs, attended the joint meeting of GCC countries with Jordan on Monday at the headquarters of the Advisory Authority in Al Khuwair. Al Hinai thanked the GCC Secretariat for their continuous work in following up the work of the joint working group between the GCC countries and Jordan. He highlighted the importance of activating joint cooperation between the GCC countries and Jordan for youth activities.