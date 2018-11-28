Under- standing men

SHARED THOUGHTS –

No woman, in this whole world, should expect any man to have the ability to multitask. In case you don’t know, multitasking is the capability of executing two or more activities concurrently.

Never dare to ask a man things of any nature while he is busy working on something else. Instead, wait for him to finish whatever he is doing and then he will be able to give you his full attention.

Try as much as possible to whenever you ask your man a question; to do so politely. And when you do, give him some few seconds where you do not interrupt or talk. Allow him some time to think about how to respond to your question. Know that men generally take their time before they can give an answer.

Dear ladies, please understand that men are creatures that were created with a mindset of solving problems. Don’t get mad when your man starts telling you how to fix things after you have told him about your bad day. They are created to think like that. To avoid that situation, clearly explain to your man that you just want them to listen, not solve any problem.

Wives are advised to make some effort and work towards gaining some experience; so that they are in a position to accomplish some understanding whenever their men speak. In some cases, a wife will need to develop a special talent to help her discover and gain complete clarity whenever she communicates to her husband. You have to understand that all almost all men reason in the same lines.

If you closely look at life, you will see many women having a kind of feeling of not making any progress when talking to their men. That is why I am offering this article in an effort to educate women so that they can communicate with men more effectively.

While it is very well understood that ladies prefer to get into the details, the case is different with men. The men are always interested in facts and figures. You can save the details for your fellow wives but with your man, you should always get to the point. Men lose interest very fast. For God’s sake, if you want something from your man, please ask for it.

Don’t expect your man to magically know what you need. Unlike women, men are not good mind readers. If you don’t state exactly what you want, your man will not know how to give it to you. The more specific you can be the better.

There is one secret which many women have failed to uncover. If you want your man to do more things for you, you have to learn to appreciate. The more you appreciate your man, the more he will want to do things for you. Men yearn for appreciation. In addition to appreciating him, tell him exactly what he provided that made you happy. He is more likely to remember that and keep providing.

There is no worse thing for a man than seeing his wife sad, complaining, criticising him and constantly unhappy. As a wife, you should be focused and tell him the things you appreciate about him and what he provides for you. Men will always want to see their women happy and joyful. This gives them hope and reduces their stress levels.

It is only by discovering your husband’s intelligence, his strengths in clarity and understanding his words by exploiting them to their highest degree that you can fully realize the greatest amount of satisfaction and enjoyment in everything you do. You cannot understand your husband unless you are well-informed of his character, behavior and or language. Be aware! Be informed! – So that you can greatly improve your relationship with your other half.

