Under-secretary receives UN Official

Muscat: Dr Mohammed bin Awadh al Hassan, acting Under-Secretary of the Foreign Ministry for Diplomatic Affairs, received Mark Lowcock, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator and the Head of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, at his office in Muscat on Monday. The meeting discussed cooperation between the Sultanate and the United Nations. The meeting also touched on the latest developments of the humanitarian issues in the region and the world. The meeting was attended by Maj Gen Abdullah bin Ali al Harthy, Chairman of the PACDA, and officials.

Related