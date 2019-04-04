Head stories 

UN warns of Libya confrontation as Haftar eyes Tripoli push

Oman Observer

Forces led by a Libyan military chief manoeuvred for a threatened advance towards Tripoli as UN chief Antonio Guterres warned of the growing risk of violence. The self-proclaimed Libyan National Army of Khalifa Haftar announced on Wednesday it was gearing up to move on the west of the country including the capital, home to a UN-backed unity government. Spokesman Ahmed Mesmari said preparations were almost complete “to purge the west of mercenaries”.

You May Also Like

The Link to Past & Future

Oman Observer Comments Off on The Link to Past & Future

Oman crude prices touch $69 a barrel

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman crude prices touch $69 a barrel

Omanis in Indian jails to be freed

Hammam Al Badi Comments Off on Omanis in Indian jails to be freed