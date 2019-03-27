UN to investigate massacre of 157 Malian villagers

BAMAKO: The United Nations has dispatched human rights experts to central Mali to investigate a weekend massacre of at least 157 villagers seen as one of the worst acts of bloodshed in a country beset by ethnic violence.

The attack, in which women and children were burned in their homes by gunmen, escalated a conflict between Dogon hunters and Fulani herders that killed hundreds of civilians in 2018 and is spreading across the Sahel, the arid region between the Sahara desert to the north and Africa’s savannas to the south.

“A team of 10 human rights specialists, a child protection agent and two MINUSMA investigators have been deployed to the Mopti region to conduct a special investigation into Saturday’s terrible events,” UN mission spokesman Olivier Salgado tweeted on Wednesday. MINUSMA refers to the UN mission in Mali.

International Criminal Court chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said this week that the crimes could fall under ICC jurisdiction and that a delegation would be sent to Mali.

A UN Security Council mission was already visiting the West African state to seek solutions to ethnic violence when the massacre occurred.

An official from a nearby town said on Saturday that armed men dressed as Dogon hunters assaulted villages populated by Fulani herders. The Dogon suspect the Fulani of harbouring militants, charges the Fulani deny.

The attack came less than a week after an militant assault on an army post that killed at least 23 soldiers, also in Mali’s central region.

That attack was claimed by an Al Qaeda affiliate. In a statement on Tuesday, MINUSMA said a Dogon village in the region was also attacked on the night of the Fulani massacre, leaving at least four people dead. — Reuters

