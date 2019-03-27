UN Security Council to discuss Golan Heights

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council will hold an urgent public meeting at Syria’s request on the US decision to recognise the Golan Heights as Israeli territory, diplomats said.

Syria made the request in a letter sent on Tuesday to France, which holds the council presidency for the month of March, calling President Donald Trump’s decision a “flagrant violation” of UN resolutions.

Trump signed a proclamation on Monday in which the United States recognised Israel’s annexation of the strategic plateau, despite UN resolutions that call for Israel’s withdrawal from the Golan.

Three Security Council resolutions call on Israel to withdraw from the Golan, which it seized from Syria in the 1967 Six-Day War and annexed in 1981, in a move that was never recognised internationally.

At a meeting on the Middle East on Tuesday, several countries spoke out against the US decision and European countries voiced concern that the move could have broad consequences in the region.

Two of Washington’s closest allies — Britain and France — joined Belgium, Germany and Poland to declare that the European position had not changed and that the Golan remained Israeli-occupied Syrian territory, in line with international law enshrined in UN resolutions.

US Acting Ambassador Jonathan Cohen told the meeting Washington had made the decision to stand up to Syrian President Bashar al Assad.

The council is not expected to release a statement on the US decision as this would require consensus among all 15 council members including the United States. — DPA

