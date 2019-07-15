UN hails Oman’s women empowerment

Muscat: Oman’s achievements in women empowerment, including lower maternal mortality and morbidity, better education and healthy pregnancy, have been lauded by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

Speaking to the Observer on the World Population Day 2019 last week, Asr Toson, Representative of the UNFPA, Sub-Regional Office for the GCC countries, said that it is very important to highlight the achievements of the Ministry of Health, especially the improvement in the health of Omani women.

“The Health Vision 2050 focuses on improving access to health services and ensuring equity in health service availability and utilisation. There are several programmes available to women through clinics and hospitals”, he said.

The UNFPA GCC has been working with the Ministry of Health to ensure the availability of such services since the office’s inauguration in 2006.

“Women have a right to make their own decisions about whether, when and how often to become pregnant. That right was reaffirmed in 1994 in Cairo at the landmark International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD), where 179 governments agreed that sexual and reproductive health is the foundation for sustainable development”, Toson quoted the statement of Dr Natalia Kanem, Executive Director of UNFPA on World Population Day.

“We imagined a world where no woman would die giving life because – no matter her location or socioeconomic or legal status – she would have access to quality maternal health care and we imagined a time where everyone would live in safety, free from violence and with respect and dignity,” he said.

The World Population Report subtitled ‘Want to improve women’s lives and countries’ prospects for prosperity? Expand reproductive choice. Her life. Her choice. Our future’, also considers that despite considerable gains over the past 25 years, the world still has a long way to go to live up to the promise of Cairo as too many continue to be left behind and too many are still unable to enjoy their rights.

“Having said, Oman needs to fill in certain gaps such as short maternity leave and birth-spacing. Oman has made laudable recommendations on these two topics at ministerial representations”, he opined.

He said that UNFPA is working with countries and partners to deliver on the world that was imagined 25 years ago.

“Our sights are firmly set on achieving three zeros by 2030, such as zero unmet need for family planning; zero preventable maternal deaths; and zero gender-based violence and harmful practices, such as child marriage,” he added.