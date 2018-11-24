UN envoy steps up contacts with Yemen govt, group

SANAA: UN envoy Martin Griffiths met a leader of Ansar Allah in Sanaa on Saturday and is to follow up by holding talks in Riyadh with Yemen’s government in a drive to relaunch a peace process. In a possible breakthrough despite scepticism on the government side, the envoy has said he has opened a dialogue with Ansar Allah officials on “how the UN could contribute to keeping the peace” in the key port city of Hodeida. A UN source said Griffiths will hold talks on Monday in the Saudi capital, where Yemeni President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi and other officials have taken up residence.

On Saturday, Mohammed Ali al Huthi, head of Ansar Allah’s Higher Revolutionary Committee, met in Sanaa with the UN envoy, an AFP photographer said.

“We hope that his visit to Riyadh ends with positive results,” the Ansar Allah leader told reporters after their talks.

Griffiths later flew out from Sanaa’s airport without making comments to reporters.

He arrived in the capital on Wednesday ahead of planned peace talks in Sweden in December between the Ansar Allah fighters and pro-government forces backed by a Saudi-led military coalition.

No date has yet been set for the negotiations.

The UN-recognised government had not yet received “any information from UN envoy Martin Griffiths about the talks in Sweden and what is to be discussed”, Rajeh Badi, a government spokesman, said on Friday.

We are certain that the Ansar Allah fighters have not yet taken a strategic and serious decision about peace, he said.

“They (Ansar Allah) will not let go of their weapons. They would tell us: ‘You’re dreaming if you think we’re going to disarm.’”

Griffiths, however, struck a positive note on Friday during his visit to Hodeida.

“I am here to tell you today that we have agreed that the UN should now pursue actively and urgently detailed negotiations for a leading UN role in the port,” he told reporters.

Griffiths urged Yemen’s warring parties to “keep the peace” in the Ansar Allah-held Red Sea port city, which serves as the entry point of nearly all imports and humanitarian aid into the impoverished country.

UN agencies say 14 million Yemenis are at risk of starvation and the closure of Hodeida Port would further exacerbate the humanitarian crisis.

Under heavy international pressure, the loyalists and their Saudi-led military backers have largely suspended a five-month offensive on Hodeida.

Humanitarian organisations are desperate to see the current peace push translate into a more permanent halt to Yemen’s four-year war.

The current peace push is the biggest since 2016.

In September, UN-led peace talks faltered when Ansar Allah refused to travel to Geneva, accusing the world body of failing to guarantee their delegation’s return to Sanaa or secure the evacuation of wounded rebels.

Previous talks broke down in 2016, when 108 days of negotiations in Kuwait failed to yield a deal.

The conflict in Yemen, which escalated when the Saudi-led alliance intervened in 2015, has killed nearly 10,000 people and left up to 22 million Yemenis in need of humanitarian assistance, according to UN figures.

Rights groups fear the actual death toll is far higher.

The Arab coalition joined the conflict to bolster Hadi a year after Ansar Allah captured Sanaa, triggering what the UN calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. — AFP

