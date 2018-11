Sharm El Sheikh: The UN Convention on Biological Biodiversity 2018 kicked off in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, on Tuesday. The conference includes the 14th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP 14), the 9th meeting of Cartagena Protocol and the 3rd meeting of Nagoya Protocol. The Sultanate’s delegation is led by Dr Ali bin Ahmed al Issai, the Sultanate’s Ambassador to Egypt and its Permanent Representative to the Arab League.

