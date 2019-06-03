UN chief condemns excessive force as 13 protesters killed in Sudan

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday condemned the use of excessive force by Sudan’s security forces against protesters and called for an independent investigation into the deaths from the violence.

Guterres said he was “alarmed” by reports that security forces had opened fire inside a hospital in Khartoum.

Earlier, Sudan’s military rulers forcefully broke up a weeks-long sit-in outside Khartoum’s army headquarters on Monday leaving at least 13 dead and dozens wounded, protesters said, as gunfire rang out and black smoke shrouded the city.

Heavily armed members of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces were deployed in large numbers along the capital’s main roads. Manning pick-up trucks mounted with machine guns, they guarded the entrances to the bridges that cross the Nile and moved in convoys around the city ahead of evening prayers.

The United States and Britain called for an end to the crackdown on protesters, who want the generals to hand over to civilian rule.

“According to initial estimates, we lost 13 martyrs to the bullets” of the military council, the Alliance of Freedom and Change umbrella protest group said.

