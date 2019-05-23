UN agency for Palestinians rejects US call to dismantle it

GAZA CITY: The head of the United Nations organisation for Palestinian refugees on Thursday rejected a US call to dismantle the agency, saying it cannot be blamed for stalled peace efforts.

UNRWA’s commissioner general Pierre Krahenbuhl rebuffed the criticism from US envoy Jason Greenblatt during a visit to the Gaza Strip.

“I unreservedly reject the accompanying narrative that suggests that somehow UNRWA is to blame for the continuation of the refugee-hood of Palestine refugees, of their growing numbers and their growing needs,” he said in response to a question about Greenblatt’s comments.

“The fact that UNRWA still exists today is an illustration of the failure of the parties and the international community to resolve the issue politically — and one cannot deflect the attention onto a humanitarian organisation,” he told a press conference in Gaza City.

The United States last year cut off its roughly $300 million annual donation to UNRWA, and administration officials now argue the agency has run its course.

Speaking to the UN Security Council on Wednesday, Greenblatt said the “UNRWA model has failed the Palestinian people.”

He said it was time to hand over services assured by the UN agency to countries hosting Palestinian refugees and NGOs. — AFP

