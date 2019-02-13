Umrah trip held for students

NIZWA, Feb 13 – The Centre for the Peace (Al Salam) Mosque in Nizwa organised a religious/ educational tour for outstanding students to Mecca to perform Umrah. They also visited Madinah. The trip, which saw 30 students and supervisors, was part of the activities of the centre to honour outstanding students. It was aimed at enhancing competition and performance among the participants at the centre, which helps students improve skills, develop talent and memorise the Holy Quran.

At the beginning of the 12-day journey, students learned about the holy places and religious shrines. Workshops were held at Al Masjid an-Nabawi to motivate students to benefit from the spiritual atmosphere that characterises this mosque. Then the participants went to Mecca to perform Umrah. After the end of the rituals, the students sat next to the Sacred House of Allah for five days and visited Mount Hira (Jabal Hira) and other religious places.