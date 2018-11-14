UK Telegraph travel writer in Oman to check attractions

Referred by The Telegraph, a British daily broadsheet newspaper based in London, as its destination expert, travel writer Sarah Hedley Hymers will arrive in the country Thursday evening according to a source taking charge of one of her itineraries while in the Sultanate.

Hedley Hymers who had been monitoring and writing about interesting activities and attractions in Dubai in the last few months is making a side trip to the Sultanate and typical of the reports she made for Dubai, is expected to list down and outline the best places to stay and visit in Oman.

With The Telegraph regarded as national “newspaper of record” of the United Kingdom, her travel pieces would be accessed by around 500,000 print subscribers and have the potential to reach millions of online readers from around the world.

The Telegraph has around 4.5 million followers on Facebook, around 2.5 million followers on Twitter and around 200k followers on Instagram.

While information about how long she will be in Oman is not yet known, Dr. MaryAnn Roberta, Oman Observer Health and Wellness Columnist and Corporate Director Marketing & Development of Al Nahda Hotels & Resorts confirmed that the travel writer’s first stop will be at the Dunes by Al Nahda in Barka.

“We’ve recently won the 2018 Luxury Honeymoon Hotel, Country Winner Oman award given by the World Luxury Hotel Awards and in keeping with this new achievement, we created an itinerary that would give Ms. Hedley Hymers a great impression about what Oman can offer,” Dr. Maryann shared.

“Arriving in the evening on Thursday, she and her companion/s itinerary will be fully-packed. I’ve arranged for her to experience not only a world-class spa experience only found here in the country offered by Uru Spa. They will be serenaded with romantic music by possibly the only harpist in Oman and will have an opportunity to stargaze by the romantic cabana while surrounded by the beautiful dunes,” she shared.

“The next day, they will experience quad biking and dunes bashing and we also arranged a visit to different attractions found right here in Barka like the baby camel hotel and possible a one-on-one Omani food cooking experience,” she added.

She also said, “We want her to take with her the best experiences Oman can offer. Although we don’t know what her other travel plans are, we will do our best that she’d get plenty of activities she can write about and report back to the people in the UK and The Telegraph reader’s from around the world.”

Hedley Hymers was previously associated with Condé Nast Traveller as its head of content and digital director.

Yeru ebuen & Titash Chakraborty