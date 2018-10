Muscat: Gavin Williamson (pictured), Secretary of State for Defence of the United Kingdom (UK) will arrive in Muscat on Friday on a several-day visit to the Sultanate. The UK guest will attend the concluding session of joint war exercises. He will also hold talks with Sayyid Badr bin Harib al Busaidi, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs on military cooperation and means of developing such cooperation between the two friendly countries.

