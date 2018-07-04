UK business patience ‘at breaking point’ over Brexit

The patience of British business is at “breaking point” over the government’s lack of progress in Brexit talks. The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC), which represents thousands of firms across the country, issued the assessment before Prime Minister Theresa May’s crunch Brexit ministerial summit this week at her countryside retreat. The organisation urged politicians to “stop squabbling” and called for clarity over 24 top business worries, including tax, tariffs, customs and regulation in the post-Brexit world.

May will take her divided cabinet away on Friday to Chequers, north of London, in a bid to thrash out their differences on how close economically Britain should stay to the EU, with just nine months to go until the nation’s exit on March 29 next year.

“Now, with the time running out ahead of the UK’s exit from the EU, business patience is reaching breaking point,” said BCC director general Adam Marshall in a statement, stressing that firms had waited patiently for two years.

“Businesses have every right to speak out when it is abundantly clear that the practical questions affecting the competitiveness of their firms and the livelihoods of millions of people remain unanswered,” Marshall said.

“With less than nine months go to until Brexit day, we are little closer to the answers businesses need than we were the day after the referendum.”

Ahead of Friday’s summit, finance minister Philip Hammond called for business concerns to be taken seriously.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, a key Cabinet Brexiteer, had recently used a four-letter word to dismiss those same business fears.

“I think the views of business, which is the great generator of employment and wealth and prosperity in our country, should always be taken very carefully into account,” Hammond told parliament.

“We have to listen to what business is telling us and make sure that we deliver a Brexit which delivers the needs of business.”

He added: “I will be setting out for my colleagues, in the privacy of our cabinet discussions on Friday, the Treasury… assessment of the implications of different potential routes forward.

“But as the prime minister has said, we can’t give a running commentary in public on a matter where we are in intensive discussions with our European interlocutors.”

In recent weeks, major European manufacturers Airbus, BMW and Siemens have warned that Brexit could mean their pulling investment out of Britain, imperilling tens of thousands of jobs.

Britain voted in June 2016 to quit the European Union but politicians from all sides have wrestled ever since with the future shape of its post-Brexit relationship with the bloc. — Reuters

Roland JACKSON