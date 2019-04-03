UK Brexit minister quits over delay

LONDON: Junior Brexit minister Chris Heaton-Harris became the second government member to resign on Wednesday after Prime Minister Theresa May said she would ask to delay Brexit again. Heaton-Harris said in a letter to May that he would have wanted Britain to leave the European Union on the scheduled departure date of March 29, adding: “I simply cannot support any further extension.” Heaton-Harris, who was responsible for no-deal Brexit preparations, said Britain “would have swiftly overcome any immediate issues of leaving without a deal and gone on to thrive”. He said May’s announcement showed she did not want to leave the EU without a negotiated deal.

