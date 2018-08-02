UK bank Barclays back in black

London: British bank Barclays said on Thursday that it returned to net profit in the first half of 2018, after logging a loss last time on the sale of its Africa division.

Earnings after taxation stood at £468 million ($614 million, 525 million euros) in the six months to the end of June, Barclays said in a results statement.

That contrasted with a net loss of £1.21 billion in the same part of 2017.

Pre-tax profit however sank almost a third to £1.7 billion on the back of hefty litigation and conduct charges for the first three months of the year.

But stripping out those provisions, half-year pre-tax profits rose by a fifth to £3.7 billion. — AFP

