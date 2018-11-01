UK and EU close to Brexit deal on financial services

LONDON: The British pound was buoyed on Thursday amid reports that a tentative deal had been reached to give British financial services companies continued access to European markets after Brexit.

The British government’s Brexit department said talks were still continuing.

“While we continue to make good progress agreeing new arrangements for financial services, negotiations are ongoing and nothing is agreed until everything is agreed,” it said.

Earlier, The Times reported that British and EU negotiators had reached a tentative deal on financial services.

Under the deal, British firms would have access to European markets as long as British financial regulation was broadly in line with Europe’s, the daily said. In Brussels, a European Commission spokesman declined to comment on The

Times report, reiterating the aim to ensure Britain has an “orderly exit” from the EU. — dpa

Related