Ubhar Capital wins MSM Brokerage Excellence Award

Muscat, May 4 – Ubhar Capital was conferred the Brokerage Excellence Award of the Muscat Securities Market (MSM) and was also ranked at the top in the field of investment services and Omanisation. The MSM Awards ceremony took place last week. Lo’ai Bataineh, CEO of Ubhar Capital, said: “We are honoured to get this award. This is the result of our hard working and dedicated team of young professionals providing top notch services to our local and foreign clients. We would like to thank our esteemed clients and true partners for choosing us as their service provider and giving us the opportunity to grow. None of our achievements would have been possible without you and your unwavering support.” Commenting on MSM’s recognition of the company’s Omanisation efforts, the CEO added: “Omanisation is an integral part of our company’s mission to serve the community in which we operate, which includes recruiting, training and development of local talent.”

Related