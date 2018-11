SAN FRANCISCO: Uber Technologies Inc said that growth in bookings for its ride-hailing and delivery services rose 6 per cent in the latest quarter, the third quarter in a row that growth has remained in the single digits after double-digit growth for all of last year.

The San Francisco-based firm lost $1.07 billion for the three months ending September 30, a 20 per cent increase from the previous quarter but down 27 per cent from a year ago, when the company posted its biggest publicly reported quarterly loss on the heels of the departure of Uber co-founder and former Chief Executive Travis Kalanick.

Since CEO Dara Khosrowshahi took the helm more than a year ago, Uber has retreated from foreign markets where it had suffered heavy losses and shuttered certain pricey ventures including self-driving trucks. But Khosrowshahi has plowed the savings back into its freight-hauling, food-delivery, and electric scooter and bikes businesses.

Khosrowshahi has focused on growing Uber Eats, which took in $2.1 billion in booking revenue, marking a 150 per cent jump over last year and about 17 per cent of total bookings. — Reuters

