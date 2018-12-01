UAE holidays a boost for Oman tourism

Muscat, Dec 1 – Inbound tourism in Oman has received a big boost with a large number of UAE residents and citizens visiting the country during the weekend. Due to a long weekend holiday for the 47th National Day in the UAE, queues were reported at the land border post between the two countries on Thursday and Friday. “There should be enough manpower during holidays to complete formalities faster and make the Oman visit comfortable and memorable for the visitors,” an Omani citizen said in his post on social media. On Friday, Port Sultan Qaboos (PSQ) received three cruise ships carrying over 3,357 tourists from different countries. The Marella Discovery arrived at PSQ with 1,800 tourists who left for the UK by air. Around 900 travellers from the UK arrived at the Muscat airport on flights from Gatwick, Manchester and Birmingham airports. From Port Sultan Qaboos, visitors embarked on a tour on board Marella Discovery. The process of transferring cruise passengers through Muscat airport and PSQ is part of the tourism strategy to use the Sultanate’s ports as hubs for regional cruise tours.

Vinod Nair