U-16 team begins Asian Cup preparation

MUSCAT, July 22 – Oman national under-16 football team will begin its internal camp in Muscat on Monday in preparation for the Asian Cup in Malaysia coming September. Yaqoob al Sabahi, head coach of the Oman team, chalked out the details of preparing the team for the Asian championship. Al Sabahi and his assistant coach Hilal al Oufi will focus on improving the physical and technical performance of the players during the internal camp. The technical team is working also to boost the fitness of the players.

Oman are placed in Group B for the Asian Under-16 Football Championship along with Yemen, DPR Korea and Jordan.

Squad: Maitham al Ajmi (Al etihad), Abdullah al Alawi (Yanqul), Qusai al Jaradi, Mountaser al Zadjali, Harib al Adawi, Osama al Hadabi (Seeb), Essa al Naabi (Muscat), Mulham al Sunaidi (Ahli Sidab), Azhar al Balushi, Abdullah al Faliti, Abdul Hakim al Owaisi, Nasser al Na’abi, Muayad al Subhi (Al Shabab), Mohammed al Balushi, (Al Suwaiq), Omar al Salti, Hamad al Mukhaini (Al Orouba), Fahd al Rasabi (Al Kamil W’al Wafi), Tareq al Moashri (Jaalan), Dawood al Jabri (Samayil) Suliman al Mazroui (Al Salam), Firas al Suri (Dhofar) Rashad al Habsi (Al Nasr)

Adil Al Balushi