Two stamps marking 48th National Day launched

MUSCAT: The Public Authority for Radio and Television (PART) and Oman Post Company launched two commemorative stamps holding the identity produced by PART on the occasion of the 48th Glorious National Day. The image of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos wearing the Saeedi turban appeared on the first stamp.

The figure forty-eight appears on the second stamp commemorating the 48th Glorious National Day.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Dr Abdullah bin Nasser al Harrasi, PART Chairman, in the presence of Abdul Malik bin Abdul Karim al Balushi, CEO of ‘Post Oman’ and officials of PART and Post Oman. — ONA

Related