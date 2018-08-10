Front Stories LATEST NEWS Local 

Warning issued as two rescued from drowning in Dhofar

Muscat: The Public Authority for Civil Defence (PACDA) rescued two people from drowning at the popular Wadi Darbat in the Dhofar governorate.

The PACDA team provided them emergency medical aid and and transferred them to the hospital with medium injuries.

PACDA has urged parents not to leave their children without supervision near especially near wadis and waterfalls while enjoying the tourist sites of Dhofar.

Last month, two citizens were also rescued after they got stranded in the waterfalls of Wadi Darbat in Taqa.

Visitors and local residents too have urged that the authorities should intensify by deploying more personnel and volunteers to track down on people who violate advisories.

Wadi Darbat  is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Dhofar Region for its lush green mountainous surroundings and boat rides that are available only during the Khareef season.

 

