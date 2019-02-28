Two reckless bikers busted, motorcycles seized in Muscat

Muscat: Two bikers were arrested and their motorcycles seized for engaging in “road stunts” in the Governorate of Muscat, police said.

Police mentioned that those arrested were taking part in racing in Al Mawaleh Highway and endangering themselves and others.

One of the bikers did not have a driving license while the other had installed his bike’s plate in a way enables his to hide the plate when he drives fast. Police added

Citizens and residents urged to cooperate with the ROP in order to cut this menace, which is considered cause of some fatal traffic accidents in Oman.