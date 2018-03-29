Two Koreas set date for summit

SEOUL: The two Koreas agreed on Thursday to hold what will be only their third summit since the 1950-53 Korean War on April 27, the South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

The summit is to be attended by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae In.

The pair will meet in the Peace House on the southern side of Panmunjon. The two sides are also to hold working-level contacts to discuss protocol and security arrangements.

The summit comes after a diplomatic charm offensive launched by Pyongyang and which began with its attendance of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Share on: WhatsApp