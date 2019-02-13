Two Holy Mosques Custodian receives Interior Minister

Riyadh: The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia received at the Royal Diwan today Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al-Busaidi, Minister of Interior.

During the meeting, Sayyid al Busaidi conveyed greetings of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques along with His Majesty’s best wishes of good health and happiness to the King and the Saudi brotherly people further progress.

On his turn, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques asked Sayyid al Busaidi to convey his greetings and best wishes of good health and well-being to His Majesty the Sultan and the Omani people further progress and prosperity.

The meeting reviewed the fraternal relations and the importance of the security cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

The meeting was attended by Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef al Saud, Minister of Interior in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dr Musaed bin Mohammed al Aiban, Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers and Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz al Assaf, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

It was also attended by Eng Khalid bin Hilal al Busaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr Sayyid Ahmed bin Hilal al Busaidi, the Sultanate’s Ambassador to the KSA and Maj Gen Hamad bin Sulaiman al Hatmi, Assistant Inspector General of Police and Customs for Operations.