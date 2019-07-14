Local 

Two held for selling tobacco

Oman Observer

MUSCAT, JULY 14 – Two persons were arrested and a large quantity of tobacco including banned cigarettes was seized from their possession in Ibra in two separate cases. According to a statement from the Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP), the arrests and seizure were made in two separate cases in coordination with the Criminal Investigation Department. “Two expatriates who were manufacturing and selling tobacco from their houses were arrested”, the consumer watchdog said. Tobacco products of different brands and some cash were confiscated in their operation, it added.

