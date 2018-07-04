Two held for robbing citizen

MUSCAT: The Department of Investigation and Criminal Investigation of Royal Oman Police (ROP) arrested two persons in a robbery case in the willayat of Nizwa.

According to an official source at the ROP, said the accused assaulted an Omani citizen and robbed him of all his belongings.

“Apart from this, the accused also forced the victim to withdraw money from the ATM”, the source said.

The defendants have been remanded to judicial custody for other the legal proceedings.

Cigarettes seized

In another case, the ROP said that the Department of Investigation and Criminal Investigation at the Izki police station has arrested a person of Asian nationality for selling cigarettes, which are banned in the Sultanate.

“A large quantity of contraband cigarettes along with chewing tobacco were seized from his possession”, the ROP said

The accused has been referred to the judicial custody to complete the rest of the legal proceedings.