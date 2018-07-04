Two held for robbing citizen in Nizwa

MUSCAT: The Department of Criminal Investigation of Royal Oman Police (ROP) arrested two people in a robbery case in the Wilayat of Nizwa.

According to an official source at the ROP, the accused assaulted

an Omani citizen and robbed him of all his belonging.

“Apart from this, the accused also forced the victim to withdraw money from the ATM”, the source said.

The defendants have been remanded to judicial custody for legal proceedings.

Cigarettes seized: In another case, the ROP said that the Department of Criminal Investigation at the Izki police station has arrested a person of Asian nationality for

selling cigarettes, which

are banned in the Sultanate.

“A large quantity of contraband cigarettes along with chewing tobacco were seized from his possession”, the ROP said.

The accused has been referred to the judicial custody to complete the rest of the legal proceedings.