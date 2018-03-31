Two get six months’ jail for poaching

MUSCAT: Two persons have received a six-month prison sentence by the Court of Criminal Appeal for illegally hunting Arabian Gazelle at the Al Sireen Nature Reserve by using firearms.

The first accused was also convicted of reckless driving and endangering the lives and properties of people, driving a vehicle without a licence for which he was handed a one-month prison sentence and fined RO 20, illegally possessing firearms and ammunitions and resisting a public officer.

The judge ordered that the convicted should serve the longest prison sentences of these penalties.

The judge also ordered the confiscation of the exhibits and ordered the convicted to pay the cost of prosecution.

In another case two persons have been acquitted after carefully checking the evidence.

Share on: WhatsApp