Two get fine for violating consumer rights

MUSCAT: Three persons have been sentenced to jail and slapped with a fine amounting to RO 5,400 for violation of consumer protection and labour laws in Al Dakhiliyah governorate.

According to a statement by the Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP), two of the accused were arrested for selling expired tyres.

“They were awarded a fine of RO2,000 each by the Court of First Instance in Nizwa for violating Consumer Protection Act 66/2014”, the consumer watchdog said.

The second person was also given an additional fine of RO 1,000 for hiring an expat worker who was not authorised to work with him as per the rule.

The statement also revealed that a third person was sentenced to jail and awarded a fine of RO 400 for working for another person who was not his sponsor.

According to Omani labour law, an expat who works with any employer other than the employer who obtained a licence to bring him to the Sultanate, shall be punished.